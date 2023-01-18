MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County inmate died Wednesday morning after deputies said he suffered a “medical event.”

Just before 4:30 a.m., deputies said they learned that a 43-year-old inmate was having a medical episode in his cell.

Deputies said a “MED STAT” was called and medical staff performed life-saving measures until emergency services arrived.

After continued medical treatment, deputies said the inmate, identified as Ronnie Fletcher, died about 45 minutes later.

Detectives said they found no signs of trauma or other forms of foul play.

Preliminary findings of an autopsy show Fletcher suffered from a medical event, deputies said.

The inmate had been in the Manatee County Jail since June 20, 2022. He was awaiting bond on a contempt of court for trafficking drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.