Breaking News
Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor moving forward with city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Manatee County in need of protective equipment for first responders

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County is putting out an urgent request for personal protective equipment for first responders and healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacob Saur, the director of Public Safety, says the are hoping for new unused items from a variety of businesses.

“The need right now is for N-95 masks, surgical masks and gloves,” Saur said.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 1,412 cases and 18 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
  • Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
  • State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

Some of the needed items may come from businesses that are temporarily closed due to the cornonavirus crisis.

“We’re looking for the construction trade, barber shops, any shops that might have closed during this time,” Saur said.

Businesses interested in donating these items are asked to call (941) 744-3939.

Saur says the county will make arraignments to pick up the needed items and they they will be distributed to areas of greatest need among first responders and health care professionals. In Tampa, Andrew Carter the vice president of the firefighters union says the city has the supplies it needs for right now.

“We have a supply of the PPE at our stations and we have a surplus and I’m sure our staff is doing daily orders,” Carter said.

Across the state, other agencies are not faring so well, and Saur says his agency and others are having to look for other sources for the protective equipment they need.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve"

Castor stay-at-home order coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Castor stay-at-home order coming"

Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24"

YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers"

Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need"

Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss