Manatee County home ‘a total loss’ after fire

MANATEE COUNTY — A Manatee County home went up in flames Saturday afternoon while a family with three children were inside, Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue said.

First responders arrived at the home on the 1100 block of 51 Ave. W less than five minutes after the call. By that time, fire crews said heavy smoke was pouring out of the home.

After an aggressive attack on the fire and a search of the home, crews managed to bring the flames under control. Two adults and three children were in the home when the fire started.

Authorities said one male resident was treated for burns and lacerations at a local hospital.

The home was deemed “a total loss.”

