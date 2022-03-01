Manatee County, Holmes Beach leaders discuss beach parking in joint meeting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Beach parking has been an ongoing topic of debate between leaders in Manatee County and the City of Holmes Beach.

During a brief presentation Tuesday, county officials pointed out the change in public parking spaces over the last several years. In 2013, there were 1,255 public parking spaces in Holmes Beach. In 2020, there were a total of 775 spaces. County officials want those extra 480 spaces back.

It was around June 2020 when ‘no parking’ signs started popping up on residential streets. The city was receiving complaints about people treating their front yards like parking lots.

In June 2021, the parking debate took a turn when county leaders denied Holmes Beach nearly $300,000 in tourism dollars. The funding was meant to cover the cost of a new sea wall which would have freed up city dollars for bike lanes, sidewalk improvements and other upgrades.

At the time, at least two county commissioners, including Kevin Van Ostenbridge, said they were denying the request because of the ongoing parking debate.

The city’s mayor told 8 On Your Side she felt the city was being held hostage over its parking spaces.

Fast-forward to this Tuesday, the city and county held a joint meeting to discuss parking and other issues.

“You asked us to tell you what it is we want. I think hopefully we did that today. We want 480 parking spots back,” said Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

Mayor Judy Titsworth and other city commissioners called out the county for its rapid development.

“If you continue developing out here, you’ll never have enough spaces and the people will never be able to get out to the city,” said Mayor Titsworth.

“480 additional spots… It is a spit in the ocean. So plan ahead, it is all about what you are doing as our county commission with allowing uncharted growth. Somewhere along the line, you can’t appease the developers every time,” said Commissioner Terry Schaefer.

Commissioner Van Ostenbridge said it is important to give residents who live off the island an opportunity to park on the island.

“I don’t think that the solution of more people coming to the island is fewer parking spaces,” said Van Ostenbridge.

A few ideas that came up during the discussion included opening up Anna Maria Elementary School, the city library, and city hall for beach parking.

The mayor suggested the county purchase the nearby Bank of America lot to build a parking garage. It sits nearby the public beach. There were also talks of building a parking garage on the Manatee Beach public parking lot.

Manatee County officials are actively working to bring a water taxi to the county to work as congestion management took. During a presentation Tuesday, county officials said proposals from the private sector for a water taxi will start coming in at the end of this month.

No actions were taken during the joint meeting. Van Ostenbridge said he will work to schedule another meeting to continue the conversation.