MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) — Wednesday was a busy day at the Manatee County Public Safety Center. The county’s First-In Teams (FIT) took part in an annual exercise preparing them ahead of hurricane season.

When a hurricane threatens the county, seven teams are strategically placed around the area, ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so. The FIT is made up of law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, public works employees, transit employees, and local power companies.

“As soon as the storm goes by, they are the first teams out clearing the major roadways, U.S 301, U.S. 41 into the hospitals,” said Deputy Director of Public Safety and Chief of Emergency Management for Manatee County Steve Litschauer. “These are people that don’t see each other at all throughout the year, but usually two days before a storm hits, they are brought to a shelter or another location and in very tight quarters, and they have to learn to operate as a team,” he continued.

The teams practiced real-life scenarios they would face following a storm, such as clearing roads of fallen trees and disabled vehicles, and safely working around downed powerlines.

“What we try to do is emulate what they might come upon. In times of crisis, no matter what you work in, you revert to training, so we need to train them of what to expect and we base these scenarios on true to life things,” said Litschauer.

As the public safety crews get ready ahead of storm season, Litschauer hopes the public does the same.

“Right now, it is time to start stocking up because if you go to the grocery store today, no matter where you shop, they don’t have everything on a good day, so don’t wait till the last minute, build your kits now and be prepared,’ said the public safety director.

The county is hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Expo next month where residents can get free help getting storm-ready. It will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. For more details click here.