PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Fair has returned with several days full of food, games, rides, music and livestock shows.

This year, more than 500 4-H and FFA students will be putting their skills to the test during livestock shows at the fairgrounds.

“You learn many responsibilities, time management and more. It’s amazing,” student Geovanna Castillo said.

For the past several months, Geovanna, 14, and her sister Chloe, 12, have been raising their steers Twisky and Twilight.

On Thursday, the Castillos, along with 65 other students, washed, brushed and dried off their animals to prepare them to be showed in front of the judges.

“They’re looking at structure, they’re looking at muscle quality, they’re looking at fat finish,” Steer Superintendent Susan Grainger said.

On Friday, students are expected to participate in the Steer Showmanship Competition at 6 p.m.

“It’s all about how they handle their animal. They’re going to make sure their animal is walking with their head up, slow and smooth,” Grainger explained. “They’ll need to set up their animal so that every foot is in place to make their animal look as square and balanced as possible.”

On Saturday at 1 p.m. students are scheduled to take part in the Steer Sale.

“They’re learning how their meat is produced and how we get a safe food quality product all the way to the table and to the consumer.”

The Manatee County Fair runs from Jan 12-22. Admission is $10 for adults; $6 for active military and children (6-12); no cost for children 5 and under.

Parking is $10 and a full schedule of events can be found online.