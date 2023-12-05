BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man faces a murder charge after detectives found a body buried in his homeless camp, according to authorities.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said it first learned of the homicide on Dec. 1 when someone said they had information on a murder that happened two weeks earlier.

Detectives said Stephen Astbury Jr., 59, is suspected of killing a 64-year-old man at a homeless camp where they both resided off of 14th Street West in Bradenton.

According to the sheriff’s office, Astbury killed the victim after a disagreement. He was later arrested on an unrelated charge while detectives searched for more evidence.

Monday night, a witness led detectives to a spot in the homeless camp where the victim’s body was believed to be buried.

After digging about a foot into the ground, the investigators found the victim’s body inside a bag.

A murder charge against Astbury was still pending as of this report.