Woman struck, killed by Manatee deputy on patrol, sheriff’s office says

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy struck and killed a woman walking in the early morning hours Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A release said the deputy was driving southbound in the 6400 block of 15th Street East when they saw a woman walk into the path of their vehicle. The deputy attempted to avoid the pedestrian but struck them with the vehicle’s front bumper.

After she was struck, the woman slid onto the hood and impacted the windshield of the patrol vehicle before she rolled onto the roadway.

EMS attempted to save the woman’s life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene minutes after the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the portion of the road where the crash occurred was dark and poorly lit. The MCSO Traffic Homicide Unit and Professional Standards are investigating the crash.

Authorities did not provide additional details.

The deputy was not injured.

