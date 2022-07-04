MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The “Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember” rolling memorial stopped at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Monday, July 4 to honor Deputy Douglas Clark and all those who died in the line of duty across the U.S. in 2021.

The Ride to Remember memorial, led by six motorcycles, was on display from 9 a.m. to around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Operations Center located at 600 301West, in Bradenton.

The public was invited to stop by, see this 40-foot memorial and help us honor Deputy Clark, who lost his battle to COVID last year.