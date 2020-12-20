Manatee County deputy dies after being hit, colliding into steel pole while off-duty

Troopers say the deputy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its deputies Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Antonio Hernandez died from injuries he received during an off-duty crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Hernandez, 22, was hit around 4:50 a.m. Sunday while driving northbound on I-75 near Exit 220 by a 72-year-old man who was attempting to change lanes. While trying to change lanes, the 72-year-old’s car hit the right front side of Hernandez’s car, causing him to go into the grassy median and then colliding with a steel pole.

Hernandez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to FHP.

Troopers say Hernandez was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 72-year-old man did not receive any injuries.

Hernandez began his law enforcement career with the Palmetto Police Department before joining MCSO in July. He recently completed his deputy training, according to the sheriff’s office.

MCSO is asking the community to keep the Hernandez family, friends and his law enforcement family in their thoughts and prayers.