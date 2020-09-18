Manatee County deputies searching for missing woman who may be in Pinellas County

Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman who may be in Pinellas County.

The sheriff’s office says Susan Devinney, 79, was last seen several hours ago and may have become lost while driving to another location.

Devinney was last seen wearing blue and white checkered plaid pants and drives a gray Honda SUV with FL tag HITW23.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

