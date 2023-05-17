MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are searching for a man with dementia who went missing late Tuesday night.

Frederick Bacon, 79, was last seen walking in the 4900 block of 32nd Ave. East at around 11 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Bacon was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue slacks and black leather dress shoes. He was carrying a black toiletry bag

Bacon is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing 125 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.