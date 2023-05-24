MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered teen after he was last seen Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jayden Jennings, 15, was last seen running in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East around 5:45 p.m.

Jennings is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts with white spots.

MCSO stated that the 15-year-old made comments about wanting to harm himself before he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.