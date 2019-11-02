Manatee County deputies searching for missing, endangered man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered man from Bradenton.

Deputies say 26-year-old Christopher J. “C.J.” Duval was last seen at 6016 12th St. East in Bradenton on Halloween night. He later made contact with his sister by phone, indicating a desire to harm himself.

Duval is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Deputies say he is also dealing with a medical condition.

If you have seen Duval or know any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

