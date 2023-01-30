PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they were looking for a man who was last seen Saturday evening.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Rush, 36, was last seen at around 7 p.m. Saturday driving a gold Ford Explorer with Florida tag 63D-GSL on the 3500 block of US-41.

According to deputies, Rush made comments about wanting to hurt himself before disappearing.

Rush is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was wearing dark clothes.

If you know where he is, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.