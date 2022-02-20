Manatee County deputies look for missing man with dementia

William Coleman, 87, missing since Saturday (Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are looking for a man who went missing from an assisted living facility Bradenton.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says that William “Willie” Coleman, 87, left the center around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say that Coleman was wearing a blue plaid shirt, khakis, and a beige army vet baseball cap at the time of his disappearance.

According to the sheriff’s office, Coleman suffers from dementia and needs medication.

If you see him, call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

