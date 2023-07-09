Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “an apparent homicide” after an 18-year-old man was found dead in a mobile home park Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred in the Pic Town Mobile Home Park in the 900 block of 50th Avenue Place West.

A resident in the mobile home park told police that the victim was found dead inside his home around 9:30 a.m.

When deputies entered the home, they discovered evidence that the 18-year-old died from “what appears to be homicidal violence.”

According to MCSO, deputies believe this is an isolated incident.

At this time, there are no other details about the incident. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

