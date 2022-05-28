LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead in a Lakewood Ranch home Friday afternoon after deputies conducted a welfare check, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the home after a woman asked them to check on her sister and brother-in-law. The woman said she had not heard from the couple for a week.

When deputies arrived at the couple’s home on Lake Vista Court, they found the bodies of a 63-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man inside.

The sheriff’s office said two bodies was in a state of advanced decomposition and could not be positively identified at the moment.

Deputies said they believe the two deceased individuals were killed in a murder-suicide.

The investigation is still in progress as of this report.