Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
Live Now
Watch News Channel 8 live online

Manatee County deputies arrest man for pointing laser at pilots

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for pointing a laser at planes trying to land at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Deputies say, Charlie Chapman Jr., 42, shined the laser pointer on a fixed-wing plane four times and one time at the MCSO helicopter.

One of the pilots of the plane advised that the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness.

When deputies attempted to take Chapman into custody he grabbed a hammer and made a striking motion towards deputies.

Deputies located a laser pointer in Chapman’s pocket. He is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, point laser at pilot w/ injury, point laser at pilot without injury, and resisting without violence

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking"

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"

Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody"

Video of Lakeland Public Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Lakeland Public Library"

HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference"

Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker"

Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign"

Fire destroys home in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire destroys home in Plant City"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss