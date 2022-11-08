TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County has been placed under a local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

The county’s emergency operations center was activated to level two Tuesday afternoon to allow for more staff and resources as Nicole develops.

Nicole is expected to be a hurricane before making landfall on Florida’s east coast, where it is expected to inflict the most damage.

“It’s important for the public to monitor the storm and prepare for the effects of tropical storm-force winds in the area,” said Steve Litschauer, Public Safety Deputy Director and Chief of Emergency Management.

Thirty-four counties in Florida are also under a state of emergency by Gov. Ron DeSantis, including much of the Tampa Bay area.