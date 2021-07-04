Manatee County declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Elsa

MANATEE COUNTY, Ala. (WFLA) — Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes declared a local state of emergency Sunday ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to make its first impacts on Florida Tuesday.

This follows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency Saturday, which applied to much of the west coast.

“Now is not the time to panic, but it’s time to finalize your storm preparations,” said County Administrator Dr. Hopes. “Our residents know the area best and they should begin to make alternate plans now if they’re usually affected by storm surges or flooding.”

According to a county release, the county’s emergency operations center will activate to a level two activation at 8 a.m. Monday.

“It’s important for the public to monitor the storm and prepare for a possible tropical storm impacting our area,” Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said. “This will largely be a rain event, but as the ground is already saturated, trees can easily topple from the winds produced by tropical storms in our area.”

So far, there are no plans to evacuate or open shelters, but that could change, according to the release.

Residents will be able to get sandbags at the Manatee County Public Works Department’s Stormwater Facility at 5511 39 Street East in Bradenton. The self-serve site will close at 7 p.m. Sunday and reopen Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those with sandbag locations or storm preparedness questions can call the Manatee County 311 Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get answers. Residents can also text ManateeReady to 888-777 for county messages about the storm.