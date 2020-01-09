Breaking News
Fire rescue, police on scene of Bayshore Boulevard car crash

Manatee County Courthouse evacuated as deputies investigate bomb threat

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_87959

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported bomb threat at the county courthouse.

Deputies say as a precaution, the courthouse and county judicial center have been evacuated as deputies conduct an investigation at the buildings.

No further information has been released. Stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss