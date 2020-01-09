Manatee County Courthouse evacuated as deputies investigate bomb threat

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported bomb threat at the county courthouse.

Deputies say as a precaution, the courthouse and county judicial center have been evacuated as deputies conduct an investigation at the buildings.

We are currently investigating a bomb threat. As a precaution, the Manatee County Judicial Center and Historic Courthouse have been evacuated as deputies check the buildings. More details later. — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) January 9, 2020

No further information has been released. Stick with WFLA for updates.

