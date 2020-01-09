Manatee County Courthouse evacuated as deputies investigate bomb threat

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported bomb threat at the county courthouse.
Deputies say as a precaution, the courthouse and county judicial center have been evacuated as deputies conduct an investigation at the buildings.
No further information has been released. Stick with WFLA for updates.
