MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton couple was arrested for transmitting child sexual abuse materials over Facebook.

On Thursday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sierra Campany, 24, and Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24.

The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip back on June 5 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the crime.

Manatee County detectives investigated the matter and issued a search warrant on Sept. 13 to the couple’s home.

They seized several devices where exploitation images and videos showed the couple performing sex acts on children. Three victims ranged in age from 10 months to 10 years old.

The couple was arrested for capital sexual battery and face additional charges for possession, transmission, and production of child pornography.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone who thinks a child has been in contact with Campany or Bassler Jr. is asked to call the department at 941-747-3011, ext. 2522.

The investigation is ongoing.