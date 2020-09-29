Manatee County commissioners vote to repeal mandatory mask mandate

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Commission voted Tuesday to repeal the countywide mandatory mask mandate.

While the commissioners voted 4-3 to repeal the mandate, they did unanimously urge everyone in the county to continue wearing masks indoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

“The majority of people wear a mask not because of a mandate but because they know it’s the right thing to do,” said Commissioner Vanessa Baugh who voted for the repeal. “It’s up to each business to enforce whether people should wear a mask or not.”

Bradenton, Anna Maria, Longboat Key and Holmes Beach have all enacted their own mask orders requiring people to wear masks in public.

