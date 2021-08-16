Manatee County commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19, thanks community for support

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Administrator Scott Hopes.

Hopes said Manatee Emergency Medical Services took Van Ostenbridge to Blake Medical Center Saturday for treatment. Van Ostenbridge was previously vaccinated this past June with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The county said Van Ostenbridge’s condition has stabilized.

“I want to thank my family and friends for the support they’ve shown and I look forward to returning back to work to represent my constituents,” Van Ostenbridge said.

The county said the local health department has already finished contact tracing.

