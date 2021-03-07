Manatee County boarding school coach charged with DUI

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A soccer coach for a Manatee County boarding school was arrested in Polk County Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence.

Plant City resident Joshua Kiper, 38, was arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw Kiper swerving his van along State Road 60 near Fox Creek Drive in Mulberry.

The deputy pulled Kiper over near Fox Creek Drive and said he smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot watery eyes. A field sobriety test was conducted, which Kiper reportedly failed.

The coach was arrested but eventually released after posting $500 bond.

Kiper told the deputy he was a soccer coach at IMG Academy, a boarding school in Manatee County.

“We expect more from people who not only work closely with children, but who are also role models to children,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Luckily, he was pulled over before he could hurt or kill anyone, including himself.”