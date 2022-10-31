MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County bicyclist died two days after he was struck by an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Saturday on U.S. 41 near 50th Avenue Plaza West in Bradenton.

Troopers said a 53-year-old man was driving his SUV in the center lane of U.S. 41 south of 50th Plaza West and a 27-year-old bicyclist was riding west across the northbound travel lanes of U.S. 41.

FHP said the bicyclist traveled into the direct path of the SUV. The front of the SUV collided with the left side of the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital, with critical injuries, troopers said.

On Monday, troopers said the bicyclist died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.