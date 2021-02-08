Manatee County Animal Service needs emergency fosters for dogs before being displaced

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Animal Services needs some help this week.

The facility is dealing with some major plumbing issues and will be undergoing repairs starting Wednesday.

The week-long project will impact about half of the kennel capacity in the adoption center leaving about 30 pets needing emergency fosters, many of which are mainly large breed dogs.

All necessary supplies for fosters are provided by MCAS and dogs will need to be picked up on Tuesday.

If you are interested in becoming an emergency foster, can fill out an application online. If you have questions about fostering, please email haili.brooks@mymanatee.org.

