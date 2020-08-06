Manatee Co. man accused of stabbing woman to death while their 4 children were asleep

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County man has been arrested after Palmetto police say he stabbed a woman to death while their children were asleep.

According to police, Julian Ortiz-Castillo, 38 was hosting a party along with 29-year-old Jessica Martinez-Lumbreras.

Police say the two began an argument that escalated after guests left the party. The argument culminated with Ortiz-Castillo stabbing Martinez-Lumbreras to death.

Police say the children ranging from ages 5-11 were unharmed.

Ortiz-Castillo is currently being treated at Blake Medical Center for stab wounds and has been charged with second degree murder.

The couple’s children are staying with family members.

