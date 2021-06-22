Manatee Co. detectives investigate murder-suicide at senior community

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at the Water’s Edge Senior Community Monday.

At around 3:30 p.m., staff members were conducting a welfare check at an apartment when they found a married couple dead in their bedroom.

Deputies were called to the scene and found that both the husband and wife were shot in the head. A gun was found on the husband’s chest.

According to the sheriff’s office, the apartment was locked from the inside and showed no signs of outside involvement.

As of this report, authorities are investigating the situation as a murder-suicide and are notifying family members of the couple’s deaths.