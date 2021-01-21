Manatee Co. deputy hospitalized after being hit by driver of stolen car, officials say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 23-year-old woman is now facing several charges after hitting a Manatee County deputy while attempting to flee law enforcement in a stolen car, officials say.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to find a stolen car Wednesday, however, the driver managed to get away after getting into a crash.

Later in the day, deputies say they were able to find the stolen white Ford Taurus as it parked on the south side of Mad Marks Stereo Warehouse at 30th Avenue East and 1st Street in Bradenton.

As deputies got closer to the car, the driver attempted to pull the car forward to exit the parking lot, the sheriff’s office says. One of the responding deputies parked her unmarked car in the path of the stolen car, but the driver reversed the Taurus away from the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy got out of her patrol car and gave verbal commands.

Moments later, deputies say the driver rapidly accelerated and hit the deputy with the front of the car, causing the deputy to go onto the hood and windshield.

*VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED FOR VIDEO BELOW*

As the car continued to accelerate, it hit another MCSO vehicle and came to an abrupt stop.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy flew off the car and landed on the pavement.

The driver, Katarina Vanfossen, got out of the car and was quickly arrested by other deputies on the scene.

Vanfossen is charged with motor vehicle theft, fleeing to elude, and second-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and leaving the scene of a crash.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy received various injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She is in good condition and expected to be released later Thursday.