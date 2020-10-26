Manatee Co. deputies searching for runaway, endangered 13-year-old girl

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently searching for a runaway teenager who is considered to be endangered.
Deputies say 13-year-old Kamerra Clark left her home in the Palmetto area Sunday evening saying she was going to harm herself. She hasn’t been seen since.
Clark was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black basketball shorts. She is 5 feet tall, has a thin build and has waist-length braided hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or 911.
