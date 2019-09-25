Manatee Co. deputies searching for missing and endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a woman who deputies say is missing and endangered.

The sheriff’s office says Lydia Jackson, 28, attended a doctor appointment to change her medication which was causing unstable behavior. The behavior continued, and her mother brought her to the medical office, where she fled on foot, without the new prescription.

Lydia is described as 5 foot 9 inches in height, weighing 130 lbs.

Deputies say she was last seen at the bus station located at 600 301 Blvd. West on Sept. 20 and have reason to believe she made have been in the North Sarasota area on Sept 21.

Anyone with information on Lydia’s whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011.