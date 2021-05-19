Manatee Co. deputies searching for 58-year-old man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a 58-year-old man.

Deputies say Randy Howard was last seen Monday in the 11000 block of Oneil Road in the north Palmetto area.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Howard suffers from several medical conditions, however, the sheriff’s office says it is unknown if he currently has his medication.

According to deputies, he should be driving a blue Honda with a Florida license plate LQDW71.

If you have seen Howard or know his possible whereabouts, please call 911 or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.