Manatee Co. deputies investigating fatal home invasion

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say a man is dead after a homeowner shot him following a failed home invasion.

According to deputies, the incident happened just after 11 a.m. when deputies say Demetrius Downer, 26, entered the victim’s home while he was sleeping and placed a pistol to his head.

According to the victim, Downer then fired one round next to his head and began pistol-whipping him. The victim began fighting back and Downer dropped the pistol.

The victim tells deputies he then grabbed the pistol and fired one round at Downer who fell to the ground.

The victim then ran next door to tell a neighbor what had happened. Once deputies began an investigation they located Downer across the street where he had passed away from the gunshot wound.

An investigation is ongoing.