Manatee Co. closes administration building after pair of COVID-19 deaths

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County has announced they will close the county administration building after two people died from COVID-19 this week and “a number of cases” were detected among county employees.

The building is located at 1112 Manatee Avenue West and will be closed to the public at 2:30 p.m.

Employees are being directed to leave the building to allow the entire facility to be disinfected.

Manatee County Department of Health epidemiologists are now onsite conducting contact tracing.

The building is expected to reopen on June 21 at 8 a.m., upon reopening COVID-19 safety protocols will resume including mandatory facemasks.

