MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County man is $1 million richer thanks to a lucky Powerball ticket bought at a Publix in Parrish.

According to the Florida Lottery, 61-year-old Kenneth Foy’s winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

When asked if he plays the Lottery often, Foy shared that he only plays for the fun of it.

“Sometimes I’ll pick up a ticket or two if I have a couple of extra bucks in my pocket, but I never thought I’d win anything this big,” he told the Lottery. “Needless to say, I was in complete shock when I checked our tickets on the Lottery app and saw that we won $1 million!”

Foy purchased his winning ticket located at 11245 North U.S. Highway 301 in Parrish. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated $167 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m. to be eligible for this drawing.