MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier in October 2022, according to deputies.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Alex Martinez in connection with the death of 26-year-old Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez. Deputies believe he may be in the Plant City area of Hillsborough County.

Martinez is wanted on charges of felony murder with a firearm, according to deputies.

Martinez scheduled a meeting with Ibarra-Hernandez at about 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022, at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier to buy marijuana, deputies said.

Gunshots were fired during the sale and Ibarra-Hernandez died, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477. A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.