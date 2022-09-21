TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is wanted by authorities after he allegedly shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend in Bradenton on Tuesday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Heaven, 48, is being sought in connection with the shooting death of his daughter’s boyfriend, Keith Smith, 30.

Authorities said Heaven showed up at The Venue at Lockwood Apartments, where his 24-year-old daughter lives, at about 7 p.m. Tuesday and started arguing with Smith.

Their argument escalated, and the two men wound up outside the apartment. Deputies said Heaven brandished a gun and shot Smith in the upper torso.

Deputies and paramedics responded and rushed Smith to Blake Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities said Heaven fled the apartment complex and has not been located.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-301. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477(TIPS).