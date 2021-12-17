Man uses sawed-off shotgun to rob Circle K, Manatee deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking the community to help identify a man they say used a sawed-off shotgun to rob a Circle K in Bradenton on Thursday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was caught on camera carrying what appeared to be a single-shot sawed-off shotgun, demanding money from a cashier at the Circle K at 904 30th Ave E.

Deputies say the unidentified man took an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled the area on a beach cruiser style bicycle westbound on 30th Ave. E.

Authorities say the man may have also robbed the Circle K at 3006 1st Street West, Bradenton in September.

In that robbery, the suspect, who fit the same description, pulled out a long gun from his pants and demanded cash. The store clerk complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in either of these robberies.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with a blue durag and a blue shirt wrapped around his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.