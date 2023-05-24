MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man is behind bars after he allegedly struck a deputy with a stolen car late Wednesday night.

Palmetto police stopped 38-year-old Randall Gray along 17th Street West around 10 p.m. When he refused to exit the car, officers called in the Manatee County Sheriff’s office for backup.

Guns drawn, authorities ordered Gray to surrender. That’s when deputies say he accelerated toward one officer who was unable to move out of the way in time.

Officers opened fire in response as Gray continued driving. Roughly 70 yards later, he crashed into a tree.

Deputies say Gray tried to run before K9 deputies caught up with him a short time later.

The deputy who was hit was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries to his legs. He has since been released.

Gray was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are pending.

“We are very fortunate the deputy survived this unnecessary act of violence committed against him while he was simply doing his job,” Sheriff Rick Wells said. “It’s disturbing this habitual convicted felon was out on our streets and able to commit more crimes.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Gray is a previously convicted felon who was out on bond in Sumter County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with other charges.

The deputy who fired shots at Gray is on routine paid administrative leave. An internal investigation is being conducted.

The sheriff’s office did not release additional information.