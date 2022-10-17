MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 4 p.m. when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on State Road 64 East. When the driver spotted the deputies he took off, ramming a sheriff’s office patrol car and driving over a shopping cart corral.

Deputies radioed for assistance from the sheriff’s office aerial unit, who spotted the fleeing vehicle along US 301, and followed it from above as it ran off the road and crashed into a fence.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as 36-year-old Christopher Darlington, climbed out of the vehicle and broke into a nearby home.

Deputies set a perimeter around the home and demanded Darlington come out and surrender. After he refused, deputies along with K-9 Loki entered the house and found him armed with two “large knives” in the master bedroom, authorities said.

As the K-9 unit approached, Darlington swung the blades at K-9 Loki, cutting him on the nose and face.

K-9 Loki (Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 Loki (Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Darlington (Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

Darlington was quickly arrested.

Loki, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois was taken to an area veterinary hospital for treatment.

During the arrest, deputies said they discovered a trafficking amount of suspected fentanyl on his person. Prior to his arrest Friday, deputies said Darlington had two outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court.

He was charged with a list of crimes including possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, felony criminal mischief, armed burglary, aggravated battery on a police canine, trafficking fentanyl, warrant for contempt of court for driving under the influence, and warrant for contempt of court for driving while license suspended.