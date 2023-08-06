BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed after being shot multiple times in a Bradenton parking lot Sunday, Manatee County deputies said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Gold Rush Arcade on 14th Street West, which was used for overflow parking for the Touch of Class Night Club.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the 33-year-old victim’s leg before he was taken to Blake Hospital, where he died.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives have several leads but have not made any arrests yet.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.