LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Man shot, killed following argument with wife in Bradenton

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently investigating a domestic-related fatal shooting in Bradenton.

According to deputies, a husband and wife were in an argument just before 7 p.m. Sunday when the 58-year-old husband was shot twice.

Deputies say the suspect is a 28-year-old white female.

The husband later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss