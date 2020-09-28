Man shot, killed following argument with wife in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are currently investigating a domestic-related fatal shooting in Bradenton.

According to deputies, a husband and wife were in an argument just before 7 p.m. Sunday when the 58-year-old husband was shot twice.

Deputies say the suspect is a 28-year-old white female.

The husband later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

