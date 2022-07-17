ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot at the Ellenton Premium Outlets in Manatee County on Sunday.

According to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened near the parking lot at around 2:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was a Hispanic man who appears to have known the person who shot him. He was taken to the hospital.

Deputies are currently looking for three Hispanic men who they said were seen driving away from the area.

This is a developing story. The sheriff’s office said they will release more information later Sunday afternoon.