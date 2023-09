MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old allegedly ran over a 17-year-old boy with his car in the 4600 block of 4th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton.

The suspect, Josh Oviedo, got into an argument with the teen, before running him over with his car, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Oviedo fled the scene and was arrested shortly after in a nearby shopping plaza.

Deputies said the suspect was charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.