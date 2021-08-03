Man reported missing from Manatee County behavioral hospital

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered man who was reported missing from Centerstone Behavioral Hospital and Addiction Center

Centerstone reported Arsenio Mayes, 32, missing at around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen walking around the intersection of 2020 30th Ave. E. and US 301 with no shirt, green shorts, and glasses.

Mayes is described as standing six feet, five inches tall and weighing around 155 to 160 lbs. last seen wearing no shirt, green shorts and glasses. The sheriff’s office said Mayes can usually be found around 30th Avenue West and 14th Street.

If you know where he is, call the MCSO at 941-747-3011.