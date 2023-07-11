MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It wasn’t long before authorities caught up with a man accused of posing as a land developer to steal $1.4 million from Manatee County’s payroll.

On March 18, Manatee County Public Works began talks with Neal Land & Neighborhoods to pay the company for its land development services. After an email indicating the total amount to be paid was sent to a legitimate Neal Land representative, an unknown suspect began responding as a Neal representative.

The suspect, continuing to pose as a Neal representative, then sent a letter using the company’s official letterhead requesting the county wire transfer the payment to a bank account in the name of 26-year-old Timothy Ledford in lieu of physically delivering a check to a Neal employee.

The county agreed.

Ten days later, Ledford’s account received a wire of $221,000. The next day, authorities said Ledford transferred $195,000 of those funds to another account in his name.

On March 31, the county sent its next scheduled payment of $1,149,000 to one of Ledford’s accounts. Over the next few weeks, Ledford would transfer $590,000 of those funds to one of his accounts and then withdraw $495,000 in cash via teller withdrawals.

When authorities arrested Ledford in Georgia, he told detectives he was approached by Ezekiel Chester about a scheme to make money. Ledford said he gave Chester account information, and the two would travel to various bank branches to make withdrawals in the form of cashier’s checks.

“With the assistance of Chester, Ledford received $1,370,631.00 in this scheme against the county,” the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have since frozen bank accounts containing an undisclosed amount of money believed to be a large portion of the stolen funds. The process of recovering that money is ongoing.

Ledford was brought to Florida where he remains in the Manatee County Jail on $350,000 bond. Detectives continue to look for Chester.