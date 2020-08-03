Man on the run after allegedly shooting coworker in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is on the run after a shooting that injured his coworker at a Bradenton moving company Saturday, authorities said.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Courtney Dantae Johnson, 31, who is described as a 5 feet 11 inches black male, weighing about 200 pounds. He has short hair and tattoos.
Deputies said Johnson and his coworker got into an argument Saturday morning at a loading dock at Davie & Valenti Movers, 3125 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.
Shots were fired and his coworker was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Deputies said Johnson fled the scene in a white Ford Expedition, which was ditched on 6th Avenue. He still has not been found.
Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.
