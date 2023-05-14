BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. on 11th Avenue East.

There, they found a 31-year-old man who suffered two gunshot wounds. According to police, he died after being taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives said they did not have a suspect yet, but they did say they were looking for a 35-year-old man named Bruce Brooks for an interview.

If you know anything about this case, call Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or email him at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.

Police say a cash reward of $3,000 is available for anyone who gives useful information to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.